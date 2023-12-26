National

No Powerball jackpot winners on Christmas Day drawing

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

NEW YORK — The Christmas Powerball jackpot might have made someone $638 million richer.

The numbers pulled on Monday night were 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29, and bonus ball 4. The results of the drawing were still pending late Monday night.

The Christmas Day jackpot soared to an estimated $638 million, with an estimated cash value of $321.1 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each play.

Only three Powerball jackpots have ever been won on Christmas, according to Powerball. The most recent Christmas Day win was in 2013, when a player in Missouri claimed a $71.5 million jackpot.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!