Numbers drawn for $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Lottery Jackpot An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, 2024, in in Des Moines, Iowa, that when combined amount to nearly $2 billion. It's the first time the two lottery games each have jackpots of $800 million or more. (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge) (Scott McFetridge/AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The numbers were drawn Tuesday night for a $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot that has been growing ever larger after months without a winner of the top prize.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history, thanks to 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner. The last time someone won the jackpot was Dec. 8, 2023.

The long drought of jackpots is no accident, as the game has long odds of 1 in 302.6 million in order to create large prizes that will generate lots of interest and sales.

The $1.12 billion Mega Millions prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $537.5 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

