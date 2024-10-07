NYC deputy mayor for public safety resigns, latest in Adams admin to leave

NEW YORK — New York City's deputy mayor for public safety, Phil Banks III, resigned Monday in the latest fallout from the corruption scandal engulfing the administration of Mayor Eric Adams.

"We spoke yesterday and we spoke again this morning and he stated he wants to move on to other things in his life," Adams told NY1. "I wish my good friend well."

Banks' brother, David Banks, resigned as schools chancellor. First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, David Banks' wife, is arranging her departure from the administration.

Phil Banks had his phones seized last month as part of a federal investigation into city contracts of how the police department enforced nightlife regulations. David Banks and Sheena Wright had their phones seized as well.

Phil Banks, at one point the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the NYPD, resigned from the department in 2014 amid a different corruption scandal during the prior administration. Federal prosecutors at the time named Banks an unindicted coconspirator.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment charging him with bribery and fraud. He is resisting calls for his resignation.

"New Yorkers are saying keep doing the job you've been doing," Adams told NY1.

