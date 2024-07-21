Obama calls Biden 'patriot of the highest order' after Biden drops out of 2024 race. Read Obama's full statement.

Former President Barack Obama called President Biden "a patriot of the highest order" for stepping down as the Democratic nominee for president on Sunday.

In a statement posted to Medium, Obama said that Biden — who served as Obama's vice president during his eight years in office — "wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America."

“It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow,” the former president added.

Biden announced on Sunday afternoon that he would not run for president against former President Donald Trump. He endorsed his current vice president, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic presidential nominee. Obama, for his part, did not endorse Harris, writing that he has "extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

