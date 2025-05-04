Ohio deputy fatally struck by man whose son had been shot by police: Authorities

CINCINNATI — Authorities in Ohio said a man "purposely" struck and killed a sheriff's deputy the day after his teen son was fatally shot by police.

Rodney Hinton Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the sheriff's deputy, who was struck Friday while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati, according to authorities.

Cincinnati police said Hinton is the father of 18-year-old Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by an officer the day before.

At a court appearance on Saturday, Hamilton County sheriff's deputies packed the courtroom in support of the fallen deputy, according to ABC Cincinnati affiliate WCPO.

Prosecuting attorney Ryan Nelson said that Hinton Jr.'s movements in his car on Friday were "calculated and premeditated." He added, "He lined up his car, deliberately accelerated his car and purposely caused the death of an on-duty deputy sheriff."

The attorney representing Hinton Jr. said that he faces a "very serious, very terrible charge" but noted that he has no felonies in his record.

"I understand that this is an emotionally charged situation," the attorney said, mentioning the death of Hinton Jr.'s son. He added, "I understand that there is a lot of sadness and a lot of anger in this room right now and in the community at large."

The judge ordered Hinton Jr. held without bond in the Clermont County jail until his next hearing on May 6.

In a statement Saturday, attorneys representing the Hinton family said they were hired to investigate the death of Ryan Hinton and that Rodney Hinton, along with other family members, met with Cincinnati police on Friday to view body camera footage of his shooting death.

"Ryan Hinton's family, including Ryan's father, was present at the meeting and they were understandably distraught as they watched the bodycam video," the statement said. "After the meeting with the police department, Ryan Hinton's father left in his own vehicle and that was the last we heard from him until learning about the tragic incident involving a law enforcement officer who was working a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati."

The attorneys are Michael Wright, Shean Williams and Robert Gresham of The Cochran Firm, as well as Anthony Pierson of Pierson and Pierson, LLC, according to WCPO.

The statement went on to say: "This is an unimaginable tragedy for this community. Ryan Hinton's family is heartbroken by this tragic turn of events and we are all devastated for the family of the officer who was killed."

The deputy has not yet been publicly identified under an Ohio law that protects the privacy of victims and their families. However, police said the deputy had recently retired and was serving in a special capacity with the department.

