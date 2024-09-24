Oklahoma making quarterback change to Michael Hawkins Jr., coach Brent Venables announces

Following a 25–15 loss at home to Tennessee, Oklahoma is making a quarterback change.

Head coach Brett Venables announced on Monday that freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will start for the Sooners' first SEC road game at Auburn. Hawkins gets the nod over sophomore Jackson Arnold, a five-star recruit.

Arnold passed for 54 yards and one interceptions, completing 7-of-16 passes. He committed three turnovers, losing two fumbles, versus the Volunteers. Oklahoma benched Arnold just before halftime with Hawkins taking over on the Sooners' final series of the first half.

Venables decided to make the change because of the turnovers, according to ESPN's Holly Rowe (via On3).

"He said it was the turnovers but also stuff has to run on time in our offense. We have timing plays, things that have to happen and it just wasn't on time. He also said the turnover margin is a big factor. They're up one for Tennessee. That's unusual for OU."

Hawkins threw for 132 yards and one touchdown on 11-for-18 passing. He also rushed for 22 yards on 11 carries. Following the game, Venables said there would be a quarterback battle during the week leading up to Saturday. But his comments seemed to indicate that he was leaning toward Hawkins.

"He's a tremendous athlete," Venables said, via The Oklahoman's Colton Sulley. "There were several times there where we had edge pressure that we didn't block and he got outside of it. So he has some playmaking ability, and he can hurt you with his legs."

OU Michael Hawkins Jr. SOMERSAULT ☝️ pic.twitter.com/iBXeHbWMMg — Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) September 22, 2024

After presumably reviewing the film, Oklahoma coaches apparently decided to make the change now and give Hawkins a full week of reps with the first-team offense.

In Oklahoma's first four games, Arnold completed 60% (61-of-102) of his passes for 538 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Falling to No. 21 in this week's AP Poll, Oklahoma (3–1) faces Auburn (2–2) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 ET and the game will be televised on ABC.