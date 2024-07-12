One dead, two missing after helicopter crashes into ocean in Hawaii

KAUAI, Hawaii — One person is dead and two others are missing after a helicopter carrying three people in Kauai, Hawaii, crashed into waters about a quarter mile offshore, according to state officials.

Officials said they received a report of a helicopter crash into the ocean around 1:20 p.m. local time, after hikers along the Kalalau Trial witnessed the helicopter go down in the water and reported it to dispatch.

The crash, involving a Ali'i Kaua'i Air Tours and Charters helicopter, was reported near the Hanakoa Valley along Na Pali Coast.

"Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy. We will continue working with our partners to locate the missing individuals and provide support during this difficult time," said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck. "Our multi-agency response remains focused on the search and recovery efforts."

The Federal Aviation Agency put a temporary flight restriction in the area as the search operation continues.

Preliminary information indicates the type of helicopter involved was a Robinson R44, according to an FAA spokesperson.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, personnel with the Kaua'i Fire Department, the Kaua'i Emergency Management Agency, the Hawai'i Emergency Management Agency, personnel with the Ocean Safety Bureau and the Kaua'i Police Department all responded to the incident.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation.

