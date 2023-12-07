One stat you need to for every team in Week 14 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 14. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots (no, you don't have to watch the game tonight):
1:26 - Stat Nerd Thursday
1:41 - Carolina Panthers
3:20 - Arizona Cardinals
6:45 - Washington Commanders
10:02 - Chicago Bears
12:59 - New York Jets
15:03 - New York Giants
17:59 - Tennesse Titans
19:12 - New Orleans Saints
20:33 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21:42 - Las Vegas Raiders
22:40 - L.A. Chargers
24:47 - Buffalo Bills
27:29 - Denver Broncos
29:14 - Seattle Seahawks
31:44 - L.A. Rams
33:14 - Cincinnati Bengals
37:35 - Houston Texans
39:48 - Atlanta Falcons
40:50 - Green Bay Packers
43:52 - Minnesota Vikings
45:52 - Indianapolis Colts
47:08 - Cleveland Browns
49:43 - Kansas City Chiefs
51:13 - Jacksonville Jaguars
53:28 - Dallas Cowboys
55:15 - Detroit Lions
57:52 - San Francisco 49ers
1:00:51 - Baltimore Ravens
1:02:18 - Miami Dolphins
1:03:40 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:06:21 - TNF Preview
