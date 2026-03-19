Opening statements to begin in trial of doctor accused of trying to kill wife on Hawaii hiking trail

(HONOLULU) -- Opening statements are expected to begin Thursday in the trial of a doctor accused of trying to kill his wife on a Hawaii hiking trail last year.

Gerhardt Konig has been charged with second-degree attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is set to get underway at 9 a.m. local time in Honolulu.

The anesthesiologist is accused of beating his wife, Arielle Konig, with a rock on the Pali Puka Trail on Oahu on March 24, 2025.

He allegedly pushed her and hit her in the head with a rock approximately 10 times while grabbing the back of her head and smashing her face into the ground, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest. He also allegedly attempted to use two syringes on her, according to the document.

Arielle Konig suffered injuries, including large lacerations to her face and head and was hospitalized in serious condition following the alleged attack, according to the probable cause document.

Gerhardt Konig has been in jail since his arrest. A judge denied his motion to dismiss the indictment last month.

Arielle Konig's attorney has previously told reporters that she intends to testify during the trial. She filed for divorce in May 2025, online court records show.

In a petition for a restraining order filed shortly after the arrest, she said Gerhardt Konig had previously accused her of having an affair, "which led to extreme jealousy on his part" and led him to try to "control and monitor all of my communications."

Konig worked as an anesthesiologist on Maui. Following his arrest, Maui Health said his medical staff privileges at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been suspended pending investigation.

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