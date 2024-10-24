Operators of vessel that destroyed Baltimore's Key Bridge to pay nearly $102M: DOJ

BALTIMORE, Md. — The operators of the vessel that destroyed Baltimore's Key Bridge in March have agreed to pay nearly $102 million for costs stemming from the federal response, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Under the settlement, the owners and operator of the Dali vessel -- Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited -- will pay $101,980,000 to resolve civil claims brought against them by the Justice Department in September, the department said.

ABC News has reached out to Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited for comment.

The civil probe is separate from the still-ongoing criminal investigation by the department into the events that led to the vessel’s collision with the bridge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.