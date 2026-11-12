Outlook outage: Microsoft reports 'issues' with Teams and email

Microsoft reported issues with users' Exchange Online mailboxes and an issue with Microsoft Teams, according to posts on social media Thursday.

"We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas," the company wrote, after first reporting "users experiencing issues when accessing or using Microsoft Teams functionality in North America."

The company said it has identified a possible problem and is working on a fix.

Downdetector, which monitors outages, reported issues with both Microsoft Teams and Outlook, among other products on Thursday.

Regarding the issue with Microsoft Teams, the company followed up, writing, "Our mitigative actions have successfully restored service health and functionality."

Regarding the issues affecting Exchange Online mailboxes, the company added, "we've confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region."

The company continued to provide updates on the potential fix to the mailbox issue on Thursday, and added, "We're aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact. We've paused all deployments, we're moving additional traffic off the affected infrastructure, and we're restarting affected servers to return them to service."

This is a developing story.

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