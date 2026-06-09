Oversight Committee to interview former Epstein executive secretary Lesley Groff

(NEW YORK) -- The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday will conduct a closed-door interview with a woman so ubiquitous in Jeffrey Epstein's life that a search for her name in the Justice Department's Epstein files returns more than 160,000 results.

Lesley Groff worked as an executive secretary to Epstein in New York for more than 18 years, and was once described by her boss as an "extension of my brain."

Among her job requirements were scheduling Epstein's frequent meetings with celebrities, scientists and politicians, booking Epstein's daily massage appointments when he was in New York, and arranging travel for women linked to Epstein. She was one of four women listed as potential co-conspirators in Epstein's controversial non-prosecution agreement in 2007.

According to federal prosecutors, "numerous victims [of Epstein] had indicated that she was responsible for scheduling massages during which they were sexually abused."

Groff will appear as part of the committee's ongoing inquiry into the federal government's handling of investigations into Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators, which to date has included interviews with former Attorney General Pam Bondi, Epstein's longtime personal assistant Sarah Kellen, and a prison guard who was on duty the night Epstein died in his jail cell.

Last September at a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol, Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda specifically called out Groff, alleging that Groff had called her so many times to go to Epstein's place for a massage that she dropped out of high school before the ninth grade.

Lacerda -- who was one of the key witnesses that led to Epstein's 2019 indictment for child sex trafficking -- told ABC News in an interview this week that Groff was the conduit to Epstein.

"Anything that had to do with Jeffrey Epstein, " Lacerda told ABC News in an interview, "had to go through Lesley Groff."

Through her attorneys, Groff has denied any knowledge of, or participation in, Epstein's crimes.

Michael Bachner, a lawyer for Groff, declined comment in advance of her appearance on Capitol Hill. He previously told ABC News that Groff "never knowingly booked travel for anyone under the age of 18, and had no knowledge of the alleged illegal activity whatsoever."

"Ms. Groff, a parent herself, is incredibly shocked and deeply upset about the alleged wrongdoings of Mr. Epstein," Bachner said.

After Epstein's arrest in July 2019, federal prosecutors included Groff in a list of potential co-conspirators and sent her a subpoena. Bachner informed the government, just four days after Epstein's arrest, that his client "would invoke her Fifth Amendment privilege against compelled self-incrimination" if called to appear before a grand jury.

Groff, now 59, eventually interviewed with the investigators two years later, telling prosecutors that "making massage appointments was just another appointment she had to make" for Epstein, and said that scheduling massages was "around 1%" of her job.

Groff, who was hired by Epstein in 2001, told the FBI she was immediately struck by Epstein's lifestyle and the company he kept, describing it as "pretty incredible to see all the people Epstein dealt with in politics, television, et cetera."

"Groff felt, 'Wow,'" according to an FBI account of her interview.

Groff was initially paid a salary of $60,000 a year, but saw it doubled to $120,000 by Epstein four years later, DOJ records show.

The New York Times reported in 2005 that Epstein bought Groff a new Mercedes and paid for a nanny to ensure she would keep working for him.

"There is no way that I could lose Lesley to motherhood," Epstein said of Groff, according to the newspaper's account.

Banking records included in the DOJ's Epstein files indicate that Groff also received three payments of $100,000 and one for $110,000 from Epstein companies between 2016 and 2018, though the records do not indicate the reasons for the payments.

Bachner told the government that Groff stayed with Epstein after his first arrest in Florida in 2006 because she believed him when he said that "someone was trying to blackmail him."

When he was again arrested in 2019, she resigned, her lawyer told prosecutors.

"She felt betrayed and disgusted once the indictment came out," Bachner wrote.

According to documents released by the Justice Department in response to the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, one victim -- who was a minor at the time of her alleged abuse -- told the FBI that she felt Groff "knew that the massage appointments were sexual" and "felt it was pretty obvious Lesley knew what was going on," according to the DOJ records.

Federal prosecutors in 2021 informed Groff that she would not be charged, according to a statement from her attorneys.

"After a more than two-year investigation by the Department of Justice into Jeffrey Epstein's conduct, which included lengthy interviews of witnesses and a thorough review of relevant communications, we have been informed that no criminal charges will be brought against Lesley Groff," the statement said.

Lacerda said she hopes the congressional investigators press Groff for answers.

"I just think that she should be honest about it so that we can have some accountability here," she said.

Oversight Committee member Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.) said he's heading into the interview with Groff already skeptical of her denials.

"She will argue that she didn't know anything, but I find that to be hard to believe," he said. "I think at best she was blissfully trying to be ignorant, but probably wasn't."

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