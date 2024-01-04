Packers CB Jaire Alexander 'surprised by the suspension' after coin toss snafu

Jaire Alexander was back at Green Bay Packers practice for the first time since serving his one-game suspension.

As such, he had an opportunity to address the punishment that resulted in him missing the team's victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

The highest-paid cornerback in the NFL — Alexander makes $21 million a year — named himself a team captain when the Packers went to midfield for the coin toss before overtime. Alexander then nearly cost the Packers the ball in that pivotal game on Dec. 24.

Alexander said while he believes the suspension worked out well for both sides, he was taken back by it.

"Yeah, I was surprised by the suspension," Alexander said via ESPN. "I thought maybe I'd get fined.

"I think if anything, it improved [the relationship between the team and I.]"

When head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about whether Alexander had received fines previously or if the All-Pro corner will start in the season finale, LaFleur hedged on answering.

"I'm not going to get into too many of the specifics; you guys will find out later in the week," LaFleur said. "But I will say that it was great to have him back. We had a great conversation on Monday, and I think he's ready to go."

The biggest takeaway for Alexander, who has played only six games this year, is that he needs to be on the same page with the coaches and front office.

He has battled a few injuries that have kept him off the field, but ensured that when he does play again, there won't be any issues like the one against Carolina.

All that being said, Alexander rejoins Green Bay (8-8) for a win-and-get-in game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. If the Packers beat their rival, then they'll own the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs.

"Yeah, I think it was definitely something to learn from," Alexander said. "There's definitely things that I could have improved upon during that week to help with communication. Moving forward, that won't happen again."