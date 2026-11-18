A paramedic responding to the scene of a deadly accident involving a vehicle "experienced every parent's worst nightmare" when she discovered that the victim was her own son, according to authorities in Utah.

Logan Mumford, 28, of Sigurd, Utah, suffered traumatic injuries when a car he had been working on fell on top of him, according to a joint press release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office and Sevier County Emergency Management.

The father of two was helping his neighbor fix her car in her garage Monday evening when the accidental death occurred, authorities said. He had been trying to gain access to the alternator when the car jack "suddenly gave way, trapping him beneath the vehicle," the press release stated.

Responding deputies helped pull Mumford, who had significant trauma to his head, out from under the vehicle and first responders attempted live-saving measures, authorities said.

One of the paramedics who responded to the scene was his mother, Tricia Mumford, according to authorities.

"It was not until she heard his name that it was realized it was her own son," the press release stated.

The mother "did everything she could to save his life" alongside other first responders, as Mumford's wife watched, authorities said.

Mumford was transported from the scene via helicopter to Utah Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

"As first responders, we prepare ourselves to respond to some of life's most devastating situations. We train for the unthinkable, and we answer the call when others need us most. But no amount of training can prepare a mother to respond to an emergency involving her own child, or a wife to watch as the person she loves fights for his life," Sevier County Emergency Management said in a statement Tuesday. "Behind every emergency call is a family, a story, and a community forever changed. Last night, this tragedy became far too personal for one of our own."

Mumford was the father of two young children, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, authorities said.

His final moments helping his neighbor was "just one more example of the kind of person he was: someone who was always willing to lend a hand and help others," Sevier County Emergency Management said.

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