Parents of Michigan shooting victims speak before James, Jennifer Crumbley sentenced for son's attack

PONTIAC, Mich. — The parents of several teenagers killed in a 2021 Michigan school shooting spoke in court Tuesday, asking the judge for the maximum sentence for the parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in two separate trials, one count for each victim killed -- Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Nicole Beausoleil, the mother of 17-year-old Baldwin, spoke first, describing her daughter and the heartbreak she has endured due to her loss, saying "it will hurt for an eternity."

"You both took four beautiful children away from this world," Beausoleil said, often holding back tears during the statement.

"You failed as parents," she continued. "The punishment that you face will never be enough. It will never bring her back."

Prosecutors are asking for 10 to 15 years in prison for each parent, well above the seven-year sentencing guideline in the case. Lawyers for the parents have argued for time served; each has been in prison since December 2021.

The parents of Shilling, who was 17 when he was killed, each spoke Tuesday.

"Justin was brave, spending his final moments protecting a fellow student," Jill Soave, Shilling's mother, said in court.

His father said he has struggled every day since his son was killed.

"We're coming up on two and a half years and I can tell you that the wounds are still as fresh as they were that day," Craig Shilling said.

"The blood of our children is on your hands, too," Shilling told the Crumbleys.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

