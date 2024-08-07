Paris Olympics: Australian field hockey player taken into custody after allegedly trying to buy cocaine, prosecutors say

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

French police have taken a member of the Australian Olympic field hockey team into custody after allegedly attempting to purchase cocaine.

According to the Paris prosecutor's office, police broke up a drug deal Tuesday night that was taking place outside of a building in the city's 9th district. An investigation is underway which is being led by an anti-drug unit.

Prosecutor's said that the alleged buyer is a 28-year-old player who was attempting to purchase one gram. A 17-year-old alleged seller was also brought in by police.

The Australia's Olympic Committee said in a statement that no charges have been filed against the athlete, whose identity was not revealed.

"The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member," the committee's statement said.

The athlete faces a summary hearing on Wednesday and is expected to be fined and released.

Australia's men's and women's teams both reached the Olympic quarterfinals but were each eliminated earlier this week.