Pelicans star Zion Williamson accused of rape and abuse by ex-girlfriend in lawsuit: Reports

Content warning: This article contains depictions of alleged rape and abuse

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was accused of rape in a lawsuit filed by a woman claiming to be Williamson's former girlfriend, according to multiple reports.

The lawsuit, which was filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, accused Williamson of two instances of rape, as well as "a continuing pattern of abusive, controlling and threatening behavior."

The woman, who is listed in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, said she began dating Williamson in 2018, while he was still at Duke. The two were reportedly romantically involved until June 2023, per the lawsuit.

Doe detailed two instances of alleged rape in the lawsuit, the first of which reportedly occurred in September 2020. Doe claimed she was taken to Williamson's house in Beverly Hills, but Williamson was not present at first. When Williamson returned late in the evening, he demanded sex with Doe. After Doe refused, Williamson allegedly pinned Doe down, held her hands behind her back and raped her.

The second instance of rape allegedly occurred a month later. Williamson reportedly became angry with Doe after he said she wanted to visit a friend in San Diego. Williamson allegedly starting throwing items before tossing Doe on the floor and raping her. Williamson reportedly then took Doe's phone and laptop so she could not report the incident to police.

Williamson is also accused of threatening to have his security guard shoot the woman in the head and sending his security guard after Doe's parents. Williamson reportedly performed those actions multiple times between 2020 and 2023, per the lawsuit. Williamson was also accused of monitoring Doe's location at all times and going through her personal belongings without permission.

Williamson, 24, spent one season at Duke before the Pelicans made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson has battled multiple injuries over his career, though he has flashed All-Star upside when he's remained healthy.

After another injury-riddled season in which he played just 30 games, Williamson was the subject of trade rumors during the offseason. The Pelicans refuted those rumors, and even had Williamson represent the team at the 2025 NBA Draft lottery in May.