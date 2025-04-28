Penguins fire head coach Mike Sullivan, who led team to two Stanley Cup championships

Mike Sullivan's run with the Pittsburgh Penguins ended Monday. Sullivan was fired by the team after going 34-36 during the 2024-25 NHL season, the Penguins announced.

In a statement, the Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas thanked Sullivan for his contributions, saying he will "forever be an enormous part of Penguins history."

"On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and City of Pittsburgh over the past decade," said Dubas. "Mike is known for his preparation, focus and fierce competitiveness. I was fortunate to have a front-row seat to his dedication to this franchise for the past two seasons. He will forever be an enormous part of Penguins history, not only for the impressive back-to-back Cups, his impact on the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust, but more importantly, for his love and loyalty to the organization. This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but as we continue to navigate the Penguins through this transitional period, we felt it was the best course forward for all involved."

Sullivan was under contract with the team through the 2026-27 NHL season.

