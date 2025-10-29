Pennsylvania man with multiple arrest warrants escapes police custody while handcuffed, search underway: Officials

(NEW YORK) -- A man in Pennsylvania with multiple warrants, including federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers, is at large after he escaped police custody while still wearing handcuffs, according to the East Pikeland Township Police Department.

Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima, 41, escaped from police custody on Saturday at approximately 6:59 a.m. while being transported from a local hospital following an arrest for driving under the influence, police said in a statement on Saturday.

Despite being handcuffed, Ramirez-Lima "fled on foot from the hospital grounds" and has not been seen since, police confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

Ramirez-Lima, who "should be considered dangerous," was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white or light gray sweatpants and black sneakers, police said.

While police said there is "no known active threat to the public," they added Ramirez-Lima has "multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers and has a history of violence and weapons offenses."

In addition to the DUI and escape charges, Ramirez-Lima was also charged with false identification to a law enforcement officer, tampering with public records, driving without a license, disregard to a traffic lane and careless driving, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

He also has a protection-from-abuse order against him in Maryland, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

The suspect's escape remains under investigation and police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on Ramirez-Lima's whereabouts should contact the East Pikeland Township Police Department at 610-935-0606 or call 911, officials said.

