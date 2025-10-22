Person arrested after driving into barricade near White House: Secret Service

(WASHINGTON) -- A person has been arrested after driving his car into a security gate near the White House on Tuesday night, the U.S. Secret Service said.

It happened at about 10:37 p.m. at a security gate at 17th and E streets southwest of the White House, the Secret Service said in a statement.

"The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe," the Secret Service said in a statement. "Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

