Two Philadelphia groups filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration over the removal of the interpretative panels at the slavery memorial at the historic President's House site.

The memorial marks the site is where President George Washington lived for most of his presidency -- from 1790 to 1797 -- and where he enslaved nine people. It was born out of a community campaign and established in 2010 to tell their stories.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by Avenging the Ancestors Coalition (ATAC) -- a group that fought for years for the memorial to be established -- and The Black Journey, which runs the African American Walking Tour of Philadelphia.

"Right now is where we fight the good fight. What you have here is based on mythology. What you have here is based on half-truth," ATAC founder Michael Coard said at a press conference announcing the lawsuit. "What you have here is based on lies and nothing but lies."

The lawsuit names the National Park Service, the Department of the Interior (which oversees NPS), Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and acting NPS Director Jessie Bowron as defendants. Neither the Interior Department nor NPS immediately responded to ABC News' requests for comment.

Coard, who reflected on his yearslong battle to fight for this memorial in a July interview with ABC News, accused the Trump administration of attempting to sanitize the brutality of slavery and downplaying the Founding Father's role in it.

He pointed to language contained in the new panels that focuses on Washington's "discomfort" with slavery and language that suggests people enslaved at the President's House received more favorable treatment than those enslaved elsewhere.

The complaint argues that the removal of the panels and the changes at the memorial that were made by the Trump administration violate the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act.

"NPS's actions are part of a coordinated effort by the Trump administration, not only to distort the past and manufacture an alternative narrative of the history of the United States, but also to disparage and denigrate the stories and history of Black people in this country," the lawsuit alleges.

This is the second federal lawsuit that was filed seeking to stop the Trump administration from making changes to the interpretive materials at the memorial.

The first lawsuit, filed by the city of Philadelphia and backed by Coard's group, was ultimately unsuccessful after a federal appeals court in July cleared the way for the Trump administration to replace the exhibit panels.

The Interior Department claimed that the content was "divisive" and "disparages" Washington. The court determined that the new panels installed by the Trump administration at the site were historically "accurate."

The White House did not provide specific examples of panels that they took issue with, but appeared to dispute the focus and tone of the exhibit. President Donald Trump asserted in the past on social media that institutions "across the country" focus too much on "how bad slavery was," instead of focusing about the "success" and "brightness" of the country.

The changes at the slavery memorials stem from orders outlined in Trump's March 2025 executive order, "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History."

The order called for the removal of "negative" and "divisive" materials from national parks and content that "disparages" Americans, living or dead.

"What we want to make sure we do is to restore the truth," Coard said. "What [President Trump] has done at this site created a dangerous precedent."

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