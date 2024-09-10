Phillies star Kyle Schwarber sets MLB record with 14th leadoff home run in game vs. Rays

Kyle Schwarber wasted no time getting things started at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, and he set a new Major League Baseball record in the process.

The Philadelphia Phillies star drilled a leadoff home run to start their game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. He hit a deep shot off Rays pitcher Taj Bradley on just the second pitch of the night that went more than 430 feet out into right center field and put them up 1-0 immediately.

The home run was Schwarber’s 14th leadoff homer of the season, which marked a new single-season MLB record.

Kyle Schwarber's record-setting 14th leadoff HR of the season! pic.twitter.com/6GezHoVtw1 — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2024

Schwarber was tied with former New York Yankees star Alfonso Soriano for the record entering Tuesday’s game. Soriano hit 38 home runs during the 2003 campaign, 13 of which were leadoffs. Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts came close to that mark last season, but he finished with 12.

The home run was Schwarber’s 35th of the season, which is tied for the seventh-most in the league. Schwarber entered Tuesday’s game with a .250 batting average and 94 RBI this season, his third with the Phillies.

The Phillies entered the night with a 86-58 record and have won seven of their last nine, including a 2-1 victory over the Rays on Monday. Philadelphia holds a seven-game lead in the NL East standings, and it’s tied with the Dodgers for the best record in the league with less than 20 games left in the regular season.

