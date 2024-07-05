Photos: Fourth of July fireworks dazzle across the U.S.

The Fourth of July in America featured parades, celebrations, American flags — and lots and lots of fireworks. The 248th anniversary of the country was recognized across all 50 states and many territories as a time of togetherness. In many cities, the celebrations were punctuated by fireworks displays that lit up the night skies.

In New York and seen from New Jersey, the iconic Macy's show — which featured 60,000 fireworks — dazzled across the Hudson River.

Fireworks also lit up the sky in the nation’s capital, bringing bright bursts of color over the National Mall.

In San Francisco, drone footage showed fireworks near the Golden Gate Bridge. And in Boston, revelers listened to the Boston Pops orchestra as fireworks boomed above.

Here's a look at the Fourth of July across the U.S. in 2024.