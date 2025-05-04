Pirates fan is awake and alert, but 'still has a long road ahead' after 21-foot fall at PNC Park, per family

Kavan Markwood, the 20-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell off a 21-foot wall on Wednesday, is awake and making progress as of Saturday, according to his family.

Markwood was the center of a haunting scene during a Pirates game against the Chicago Cubs, with the crowd falling silent as team trainers and emergency medics tended to him. He was motionless after flipping multiples times in the air and was eventually taken off the field in a stretcher and rushed to Allegheny General Hospital.

Via Instagram, Markwood's girlfriend said he was improving but still had some healing to do:

Kavan is awake and continuing to work toward making his body stronger each day. At this time, he needs rest, peace, prayers, privacy, and all the positive thoughts and energy you can send as he continues on his journey.

We are deeply grateful for the incredible support, care, and strength of the community standing with us. Your unwavering presence means more than words can express.

Please continue to keep Kavan in your thoughts.

Keep fighting. Kav Markwood #KAVANSTRONG

Similarly, his girlfiend's mother said in a GoFundMe update he still has a long road ahead of him, but described his progress so far as miraculous:

As of this morning, Kavan is awake, alert, and able to speak. After everything he's been through since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous. He still has a long road ahead of him, but today brought a moment of hope that we've all been holding onto.

As of Saturday evening, the GoFundMe has raised more than $28,000.

Markwood's identity was confirmed Thursday, the day after the fall. He is a former college football player, with time on the rosters of Division II schools Walsh University and Wheeling University, and was a star at South Allegheny High School, twice receiving first-team all-conference honors.

Both Markwood's school district and his high school coach described his character in glowing terms.

The exact circumstances of the fall remain unclear beyond what was captured on grainy video. Witnesses told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Markwood was excited the Pirates were rallying, leading to him taking his shirt off and pouring beer on himself before an Andrew McCutchen at-bat. It is unclear how he procured a beer at 20 years old.

The GoFundMe's organizer defended Markwood's character and requested compassion for a young man who is still seriously injured: