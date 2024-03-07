Pitcher Brayan Bello and Red Sox reportedly agree to six-year, $55 million extension

The Boston Red Sox reportedly locked up one of their youngest and brightest players on Thursday.

According to ESPN, Brayan Bello and the Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $55 million contract extension that includes an option for a seventh year worth $21 million.

Bello finished with a 12-11 record, 4.24 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 157 innings and his first full season in Major League Baseball. The 24 year old may also swap in for Lucas Giolito as Boston's Opening Day starter, due to the free agent signee's lingering elbow injury, ESPN reports.

The right-handed pitcher solidifies a rotation that includes Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock.

Boston signed Bello for $280,000 in 2017, while he was playing in his native Dominican Republic. Five years later, Bello made his major-league debut and a year later, established himself as on of the best pitchers on the Red Sox's staff.