Pittsburgh Pirates present outrageous offer in exchange for rare Paul Skenes rookie card

Hidden in the latest round of Topps baseball cards is a particular gem: A completely unique, autographed MLB Debut rookie card for star Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. That card, stashed somewhere in one pack of Topps cards, was part of a set released on Nov. 13 — and the Pirates are going all in to get it.

On Friday, Pittsburgh announced an ambitious offer to the person who finds the Skenes rookie card. The team said that it hoped to display the card at PNC Park, and was happy to put up some big rewards in exchange for the piece of history.

The offer includes season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years, as well as letting the winner host a softball game at PNC Park with coaching from former Pirates players. The person who finds the card will also earn a lengthy Spring Training experience that includes a tour of the Pirates' Spring Training facilities, a meet-and-greet with Skenes and signed jerseys from the pitcher, and batting practice with the team.

To the lucky person who finds this card… We’d love to bring this card home to PNC Park to share with all Buccos fans.



Skenes' girlfriend, gymnast Olivia Dunne, upped the stakes in a post on social media with an offer of her own, adding that the card's finder can also sit with her in her suite at a Pirates game.

Skenes, a finalist for NL Rookie of the Year, is one of the best young players in the league and will be a key part of the Pirates' rotation going forward. His rookie campaign was one to remember, with the 22-year-old pitching 133 innings with 170 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.96.

MLB teams are known for offering big rewards to fans who end up with pieces of precious memorabilia, agreeing to return home run balls in exchange for meet-and-greets and memorabilia. But sometimes the fans turn it down in favor of bigger paydays: This year, the fan who caught the ball from Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run declined the Dodgers' offers and instead walked away with the ball, where it eventually sold for $4.4 million at auction. (It is now a tourist attraction in Taiwan.)

Regardless, for the lucky person who finds the Skenes card, this is an offer worth considering.