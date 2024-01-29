Police announce arrests in six people found murdered in California desert

LOS ANGELES — Arrests have been made after six people were found shot to death last week in a desert community in San Bernardino County, California, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said it would announce more information at a press conference Monday evening. It was unclear how many people were arrested or any information on the charges.

"No information will be released prior to the press conference," law enforcement said.

Shortly after 8 p.m. local time Tuesday evening, authorities responded to a wellness check in a remote area off of Highway 395 and found "multiple deceased people," San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Initially, five people were found dead Tuesday but a sixth body was located Wednesday morning during the ongoing investigation, San Bernardino County sheriff's spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said at a news conference.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had offered assistance to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in the investigation into the bodies found in the desert about 50 miles outside of Los Angeles, but local investigators are handling the case themselves.

A blue Chevy SUV was also seen riddled with bullet holes in the area some of the bodies were found.

Last week, law enforcement sources told ABC News there was not yet a clear picture of what led up to the murders.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.