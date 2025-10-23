Police officer struck and killed in the line of duty while helping motorists in another collision

(LA MESA, Calif.) -- A 25-year-old police officer in California has died in the line of duty after she was hit by a car while stopping to help two motorists involved in a collision, authorities said.

La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven was driving eastbound on Interstate 8 at Fairmount Avenue while returning to the city of La Mesa from San Diego Central Jail when she stopped to assist two motorists involved in a traffic collision on the freeway on Monday night just before 10:30 p.m., according to a statement from the La Mesa Police Department.

“After exiting her vehicle to assist, she was tragically struck and killed by another motorist,” officials said. “California Highway Patrol officers performed lifesaving efforts, but tragically, Officer Craven died at the scene.”

Officer Craven, 25, joined the department in February 2024 and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

The California Highway Patrol is currently handling the investigation and no further information regarding the other parties involved has been made available.

“The La Mesa Police Department would like to thank our allied agencies for their unwavering support,” police said following the announcement of Craven’s death. “We ask that the La Mesa community keep Officer Craven, her family, and the La Mesa Police Department in their thoughts and prayers.”

“Officer Craven’s actions in her final moments exemplified her unwavering dedication to service and the safety of others -- a reflection of how she lived every day,” authorities said. “Officer Craven was known for her tenacity, courage, and compassion -- qualities that inspired her peers and strengthened her community. “Her legacy of service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

