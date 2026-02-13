National

Police searching for missing Texas college student: 'Matter of concern'

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Brianna Arango is seen in an undated photo released by the Southern Methodist University Police Department. Southern Methodist University Police Department
(DALLAS) -- Police are looking for a missing Texas college student, calling it a "matter of concern."

Brianna Arango, 21, a student at Southern Methodist University, was last seen midday Thursday on the Dallas campus, according to police.

She was last seen around 12:30 p.m. near Harold Simmons Hall, according to the Southern Methodist University Police Department.

A family member contacted SMU Police at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday to report that Arango did not meet with them as planned earlier that afternoon, campus police said. She had a class at 1 p.m. that she also did not attend, police said.

"Based on the information available, SMU Police are actively working to locate Brianna and are treating this as a matter of concern," the department said in an advisory.

"SMU Police are asking for the campus community's assistance in locating her," the advisory added.

Arango was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and carrying a beige tote bag, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SMU Police at 214-768-3388.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



