Police searching for 'armed' suspect after woman found dead outside Washington state elementary school

NEW YORK — West Richland police in Washington state are asking for the public's help in locating a murder suspect they say is "armed" and "dangerous," after a woman was pronounced deceased outside a local school on Monday.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Elias Huizar. Police are also searching for a silver, 2009 Toyota Corolla with Washington plates CBZ4745. Anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle should call 911, police said.

The suspect is also wanted for allegedly abducting a 1-year-old child with the same last name as his, according to an Amber Alert issued by Washington State Patrol. Huizar is suspected of murdering his ex-wife and girlfriend, according to the alert.

Officers from the West Richland Police Department responded at 3:23 p.m. PT following an alert of a shooting on the grounds of Wiley Elementary School, police said.

An adult female was pronounced deceased outside of the school, police said on Monday afternoon.

Hours later, authorities said they found another homicide victim, "a known associate of the suspect," while serving a search warrant at Huizar's residence. No further details about the victim were made available by police.

In addition to considering Huizar "armed" and "dangerous," police said he is "likely to commit more crimes."

Huizar may be headed to Mexico, according to the Amber Alert.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.