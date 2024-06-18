Potential 1st tropical storm of the season threatens Texas with flash flooding

NEW YORK — The potential first tropical storm of the season is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous flooding to Texas this week.

The tropical system could strengthen to Tropical Storm Alberto on Tuesday or Wednesday before making landfall in Mexico, just south of Texas.

This storm is forecast to bring flash flooding from Houston to Corpus Christi to San Antonio.

Some areas could get up to 10 inches of rain.

"People are going to have to be smart, look out for their neighbors, look out for their families. And don't drive in high water," Houston mayor John Whitmire said Monday.

A flood watch has been issued in Texas from Tuesday through Thursday.

Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

