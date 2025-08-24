Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $750 million, 10th largest drawing, for Monday

(NEW YORK) - The Powerball jackpot is expected to climb to $750 million for Monday's drawing, a prize that ranks as the 10th largest in the lottery's history, after no single player matched all numbers drawn on Saturday, Powerball said early Sunday.

Monday's drawing has an estimated cash value of $338.6 million, the lottery said in a press release.

The winning numbers for an estimated $700 million jackpot were drawn Saturday night. The white balls were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and the red Powerball 18. Tickets sold in Maine and Massachusetts matched the five white balls, winning $1 million each, the lottery said.

"A third ticket sold in South Dakota also matched all five white balls, and because the ticket included the Power Play option for $1 more, it doubled the winnings to $2 million," Powerball said early Sunday.

There had been no winner after the last drawing on Wednesday, which marked the 36th consecutive round without a grand prize winner since a $204.5 million ticket was claimed in California on May 31. The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 31, 59, 62, 65, 68, and Powerball 5.

While nobody matched all six numbers, Wednesday's drawing produced several other winners, according to Powerball. A Tennessee player matched five numbers and included the Power Play option, securing a $2 million prize. Two other tickets matched five numbers for $1 million each.

Additionally, 30 tickets won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball, with eight of those winners doubling their prize to $100,000 through the Power Play option.

The current jackpot towers above other 2025 prizes, though it hasn't reached the heights of 2024's staggering $1.3 billion jackpot claimed by Cheng "Charlie" Saephan in Oregon last April. The second-highest prize this year was a $526.5 million jackpot won by a California ticket holder.

Players can purchase $2 tickets in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some states offer online purchasing options through official channels or licensed services. The drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.

For an additional dollar, players can add the Power Play option, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. In select states, a separate Double Play option allows participants to enter a second drawing for up to $10 million.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.