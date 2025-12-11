National

Powerball jackpot jumps to $1B after no grand prize winner in Wednesday's drawing

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
Powerball lottery ticket forms at Bluebird Liquor on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 in Hawthorne, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1 billion, after no one won the grand prize in Wednesday night's drawing.

It's the second billion-dollar Powerball jackpot this year -- and the seventh largest prize in the game's history, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is set for Saturday.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $461.3 million, according to Powerball.

The numbers selected in Wednesday's drawing were: 10, 16, 29, 33 and 69 with Powerball 22.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 40 consecutive drawings with no wins.

The largest Powerball prize ever was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Winning players have the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $1 billion or an immediate $461.3 million lump sum payment.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

