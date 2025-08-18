Powerball jackpot soars to $605 million ahead of Monday drawing

(NEW YORK) -- An estimated $605 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs, with a cash option of $273.4 million, marking what could become the fifth jackpot win of 2025 and the largest prize of the year, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing on Monday will mark the 34th attempt since the last win on May 31, when a California ticket holder claimed a $204.5 million prize. Tonight's jackpot stands as the largest potential win since April 2024, when an Oregon resident took home $1.3 billion, according to the North Carolina Lottery.

Tickets are available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Players can purchase their $2 tickets at various locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and select airport terminals.

Despite the enticing jackpot, the odds remain daunting at 1 in 292.2 million for the top prize, though overall chances of winning any tier prize are better at 1 in 24.9. Players select five numbers from 1-69 for white balls and one number from 1-26 for the red Powerball, with random number options available.

The game offers eight additional prize tiers ranging from $4 to $1 million. Players can enhance non-jackpot winnings through "Powerplay" for an extra dollar, multiplying prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. The 10X multiplier is only available for jackpots under $150 million, and the "Match 5" second-tier prize is capped at $2 million with Powerplay.

Some jurisdictions also offer "Double Play," a $1 add-on feature providing a second chance to match numbers after each drawing.

Powerball drawings are conducted at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with live streaming available at Powerball.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.