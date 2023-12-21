Prague university shooting: 10 killed, many wounded

NEW YORK — Ten people were killed and many were injured in a shooting at Charles University in Prague on Thursday, according to Czech officials.

The suspect was "eliminated," officials said.

Eleven people suffered serious injuries, eight have moderate injuries and five have light injuries, according to the city's medical rescue service.

Police advised people in the area not to go outside, and said evacuations were taking place.

As chaos broke out, people fled from Prague's Old Town, running across the iconic Charles Bridge.

Leo Menindez, from Mexico, told ABC News, "We started hearing the police sirens and ambulances from the Charles Bridge. Then we started hearing the shots and then everyone started to run."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

