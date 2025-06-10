Private astronaut mission marks next step toward a new space station

WASHINGTON — NASA is planning on decommissioning the International Space Station (ISS) by the end of 2030. But before that happens, Axiom Space, a privately funded space infrastructure company based in Houston, wants to build a replacement. The company has begun construction of the world's first commercial space station, Axiom Station.

But Axiom isn't waiting for their station to be completed before transporting people into space. The company has been launching teams of private astronauts to the ISS since 2022, allowing them to conduct research, train, and participate in scientific activities. And on Wednesday at 8 a.m., Axiom Space will attempt to send its fourth crew to the ISS as part of its AX-4 mission.

"The AX-4 crew represents the very best of international collaboration, dedication, and human potential. Over the past 10 months, these astronauts have trained with focus and determination, each of them exceeding the required thresholds to ensure mission safety, scientific rigor and operational excellence," said Allen Flynt, Axiom Space's chief of mission services, during a pre-launch press conference on Monday.

The four-person crew will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and travel to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launched into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket. It will be the maiden mission for an updated Dragon capsule.

"This is the first flight for this Dragon capsule, and it's carrying an international crew—a perfect debut. We've upgraded storage, propulsion components and the seat lash design for improved reliability and reuse," said William Gerstenmaier, SpaceX's vice president of build and flight reliability.

The mission will be led by Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and the director of human spaceflight at Axiom. During her career at NASA, Whitson completed three long-duration space flights, spending a total of 665 days in orbit. She also commanded Axiom's AX-2 mission, adding another 10 days in space to her already impressive total. Whitson now holds the record for the most time spent in space by a woman.

"We're thrilled to welcome Peggy Whitson back. This will be her fifth trip to space—three with NASA and now two with Axiom," Dana Weigel, NASA's manager of the International Space Station Program, said. "She's made substantial contributions to ISS and now helps lay the foundation for future commercial missions."

Joining Whitson on the AX-4 mission are astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary. This will be the first time that nationally sponsored astronauts from those countries have visited the ISS. It has also been more than 40 years since those three countries sent someone into space.

Indian Air Force pilot and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the mission's pilot, will be the second person from India to go to space and the first since 1984. Polish engineer Sławosz Uznański, a mission specialist and a European Space Agency project astronaut, will be the second person from his country to head to space and the first since 1978. And Tibor Kapu, a mechanical engineer and mission specialist, will be the second Hungarian astronaut to rocket into space. That country's last space mission was 45 years ago.

"For India, Poland, and Hungary, this mission marks a return to human spaceflight after more than 40 years, and their first missions to the ISS. It's a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we work together across borders, disciplines, and cultures," Flynt said.

The AX-4 mission will last up to 14 days, during which the crew will conduct about 60 scientific studies and experiments. The company said 31 countries have contributed to the research plan and that the projects will focus on biological, life and material sciences, as well as Earth observation. Axiom said that the work done at the station will help the company advance its goal of building Axiom Station, which would be the world's first commercial space station.

To lay the foundation for its space station, Axiom plans to attach several of its commercial modules to the ISS while it's still operational. When the ISS is decommissioned, those modules will detach from the station and become part of the privately run Axiom Station.

Unlike space tourism, which is operated independently of NASA and government support, the Axiom mission is part of NASA's private astronaut mission program. This private-public partnership provides selected commercial space companies with access to the ISS and technical and logistical support from NASA.

"NASA's framework for private astronaut missions gives industry responsibility for launch, free flight, and landing," Weigel said.

"It's an incredible time for spaceflight. These missions help train teams, build partnerships and shape the future of low Earth orbit," she added.

