Prosecutors to seek death penalty for man accused of killing 2 police officers in Utah

TREMONTON, Utah — (AP) — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting two police officers in northern Utah last weekend, according to new court documents.

Ryan Michael Bate faces 20 charges, including two counts of capital murder, for the deaths of Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada. The Box Elder County Attorney's Office filed a notice to the court late Wednesday that they plan to seek the death penalty for Bate.

Police say Bate, 30, killed the officers from the Tremonton-Garland Police Department with a high-powered rifle while they were responding to a domestic disturbance call at his home. Bate's wife had called 911 and hung up multiple times to get help after Bate “slammed her head with a door, and grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall,” according to charging documents. She later told police he had repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Box Elder County sheriff's deputy Mike Allred and his police K-9 Azula, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, arrived at the scene as backup and were injured in the shooting. Bystanders persuaded Bate to drop the gun and he was taken into custody.

Bate was arrested last year on aggravated assault and domestic violence charges that were later dismissed, according to court records. He was charged late Wednesday with several counts of assault and domestic violence, in addition to the murder and attempted murder charges.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters on Thursday that he thinks it is appropriate for prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case.

An attorney was not listed for Bate in court documents Thursday.

