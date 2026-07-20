Purported gang members charged in social media influencer's killing

(NEW YORK) -- A dozen purported members of the Bad Boys 7, a set of the Trinitarios, were indicted Monday on racketeering conspiracy charges that accused them of five murders, including the carjacking death last August of Ariela La Langosta, a nightlife influencer with more than half a million followers on Instagram.

She was shot multiple times and found dead in her car on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon.

La Langosta, 33, whose real name was Ariela Mejia-Polanco, was a mother of two.

Her family said she left her job at Ikon New York around 4:30 that Sunday morning. The Westchester County Police Department said she was found deceased a few hours later, about 8 a.m., behind the wheel of her car on the eastbound Cross County Parkway near the Broad Street exit in Mount Vernon.

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