QB Zach Wilson gets reported 1-year deal with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a new backup quarterback for Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins struck a one-year, $6 million deal with Zach Wilson on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson, who the New York Jets took with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, struggled as a starter in New York. The team eventually moved on, and he spent last season on the Broncos' roster in Denver — though he didn't make it into a game.

Tyler Huntley served as Tagovailoa's backup last season, but he's set to become a free agent.