National

Quiz: Jennifer Lopez talks Ben Affleck split, Menendez brothers documentary revives interest in case, 'Hawk Tuah Girl' reveals new costume

By Cassie Morris, Yahoo Entertainment

Premiere For Netflix's "Atlas" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Jennifer Lopez arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "Atlas" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Cassie Morris, Yahoo Entertainment

In case you missed it, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her life after splitting from Ben Affleck following two years of marriage. Also making headlines this week, the Menendez Brothers documentary premiered on Netflix, bringing renewed attention to the 1989 murder case. As we get closer to trick-or-treating, Haliey Welch, aka the "Hawk Tuah Girl," unveiled her official costume, available at Spirit Halloween.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!