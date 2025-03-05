Raiders reportedly tell QB Garnder Minshew that they're releasing him

The Las Vegas Raiders told quarterback Gardner Minshew on Wednesday that they intend to release him at the start of new league year on March 12, NFL Network reports.

The move will leave Aidan O'Connell as the only quarterback on the roster with NFL playing experience. Carter Bradley is the only other quarterback on the roster signed through 2025, and he's never thrown an NFL pass.

Minshew, 28, will become a free agent after a single season with the Raiders. Minshew joined the Raiders last offseason after making the Pro Bowl in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts. Minshew split time with O'Connell at quarterback while making nine starts and 10 appearances.

Minshew completed 66.3% of his passes for 201.3 yards per game with a career-low 6.6 yards per attempt while throwing nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Raiders went 2-7 in games that Minshew started.

O'Connell played in nine games and made seven starts last season. He completed 63.4% of his passes for 179.1 yards per game and 6.6 yards per attempt while throwing eight touchdowns and four interceptions. The Raiders went 2-5 in O'Connell's starts.

Regardless of Minshew's release, upgrading at quarterback is a top offseason priority under first-year head coach Pete Carroll for a Raiders team that finished 4-13 and ranked 29th in the NFL with 18.2 points per game last season. The Raiders have the No. 6 pick in the draft with two projected first-round quarterbacks available in Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers are the top available quarterbacks in free agency.