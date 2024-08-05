Rams standout WR Puka Nacua reportedly 'week to week' with knee injury

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of time before their regular season opener. It's 34 days from Monday, to be exact.

Still, hearing "week to week" on a star receiver's knee injury is some cause for alarm.

Record-setting receiver Puka Nacua is week to week with a knee injury although a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the injury is "not serious." That's a bit of an odd juxtaposition.

While the injury might not be serious in the realm of keeping Nacua out of regular season games, using the term "week to week" is a little concerning. Especially when it comes to an injury with a player as important as Nacua.

Nacua set rookie records last season with 105 catches for 1,486 yards. For those who play Yahoo fantasy football, he's a first-round pick in most leagues. He was a fifth-round pick but instantly transformed the Rams offense, helping the team to the playoffs.

The good news is the Rams can be patient, with almost five weeks before the opener. Hopefully it's the type of injury that can heal and not be a lingering issue even when Nacua is back on the field. The Rams don't seem worried, but it's something worth keeping an eye on through August.