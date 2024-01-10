Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic blasts officials in table-pounding tirade after 1-point loss to Lakers

The Toronto Raptors lost by just one point to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and Raptors first-year head coach Darko Rajakovic opened his presser by launching into an explosive rant directed at the quality of the officiating, especially in the fourth quarter of the 132-131 loss.

“It's outrageous. What happened tonight, this is completely B.S.," Rajakovic said. "This is shame. Shame for the referees. Shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter? Like, how to play the game? I understand respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have star players on our team as well."

"They had to win tonight? If that's the case just let us know so we don't show up for the game, just give them a win. But that was not fair tonight."



There are multiple reasons for any loss, even a one-point loss, but Rajakovic was convinced the officials cost the Raptors a win. The Lakers' Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 41 total points in the fourth quarter, going 11 for 11 at the free throw line. The Lakers shot 36 free throws Tuesday night, 23 in the fourth quarter, while the Raptors as a team shot just 13 with only two in the fourth quarter.

“How (is it) possible that Scottie Barnes, who is All-Star-caliber player in this league, he goes every single time to the rim with force and trying to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls, he gets two free throws for a whole game?” Rajakovic added, repeatedly slapping the table. "How is that possible? How are you going to explain that to me?”

“They had to win tonight? If that’s the case, just let us know, so we don’t show up for the game,” Rajakovic continued. “Just give them a win. But that was not fair tonight. And this is not happening first time for us. Scottie Barnes is gonna be (an) All-Star. He’s gonna be the face of this league, and what’s happening over here during whole season … it’s complete crap.”

Rajakovic is now in line to get a pretty sizable fine from the NBA for his negative comments about the officiating. But Raptors players were glad their coach had spoken up for them.

"It just says that he's all for us as a family, as a team," said Toronto starting center Thaddeus Young. "We're always going to stick together. We're always going to be behind one another as a family, as a team. We're always going to stick together, and he's always been behind us since Day One coming in here. We love Darko to death. We think the world of Coach, and we definitely appreciate him going to bat for us."