Red Sox 1B Triston Casas suffers 'significant knee injury' in Friday's win over Twins

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas sustained a "significant knee injury" during the second inning of Friday's 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The injury occurred while Casas was running out a chopper down the first base line. He sped up as Twins pitcher Joe Ryan bobbled the ball and was called safe. However, upon crossing the base, Casas fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his left knee. He had to be taken from the field on a stretcher.

"It's a significant knee injury," <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://www.mlb.com/redsox/news/red-sox-s-triston-casas-taken-off-on-stretcher-with-knee-injury">Cora said</a> after the game, adding that more information would be available on Saturday. "It seems like he was in shock, to be honest with you. He said right away that he didn't feel [his knee]."

Casas, 25, had a breakout season two years ago with 24 home runs, 22 doubles and an .860 OPS. But this will be the second consecutive year in which he's been sidelined with an injury. Last season, he was limited to 63 games after suffering torn cartilage in his rib cage in mid-April. Now he's sustained what potentially appears to be a season-ending injury.

"He put so much effort in the offseason. I know how he works," <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://www.masslive.com/redsox/2025/05/red-sox-triston-casas-has-significant-knee-injury-was-in-shock-alex-cora-says.html">Cora added</a>. "Everything he went through in the offseason getting ready for this. He was looking forward to having a big season for us. It didn't start the way he wanted, but he kept grinding, kept working. And now this happens."

Casas has struggled to start the 2025 campaign, batting .184 with a .585 OPS, three home runs and 11 RBI. In his absence, the Red Sox are expected to play Romy González (batting .275/.341/.400) and Vaughn Grissom, currently batting .289/.373/.452 with Triple-A Worcester) at first base.

Another possibility could be moving Rafael Devers to first base. He's played at designated hitter since Boston added Alex Bregman as a free agent. But he's started slowly, batting .228 with a .789 OPS, five homers, 19 RBI and 41 strikeouts in 151 plate appearances.

Putting Devers in the field would also open up the DH spot for Masataka Yoshida, who hasn't played yet this season following offseason shoulder surgery. He hit .280/.349/.415 with 10 home runs in 2024.