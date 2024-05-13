The New York State Senate will honor Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz on Monday "for his contributions to baseball, in conjunction with the 20th Anniversary of the 2004 World Series" — a memory New York Yankees fans surely agreed deserves to be honored.

This is being brought forth by Sen. Luis R. Sepúlveda, who represents New York's 32nd Senate district, which just happens to cover the Bronx — home of Yankee Stadium.

According to the Senate Resolution to be presented on Monday with Ortiz in attendance in Albany, N.Y., "Big Papi" will be honored for his philanthropic efforts, like the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which has helped numerous families in the area and provided services for children from the Dominican Republic and New York State.

These activities not only underscore his commitment to philanthropy but also solidify his connection to New York State, leveraging his celebrity status to raise awareness and substantial funds for various causes, thus directly benefiting children and communities across the state; and David Ortiz's final visit as a player to Yankee Stadium was marked by heartfelt recognition and respect from New York fans, reflecting his deep connection to the city and its people, who have embraced him not only as a fierce competitor but also as a beloved figure in baseball; and

His retirement tour stop at Yankee Stadium was celebrated with a ceremony that included gifts and accolades, demonstrating the high esteem in which he is held by both fans and peers, including many New York Yankees fans who expressed their admiration and respect for his contributions to the game; and His continued engagement in such community-focused events reflects his dedication to New York as well as to his native Dominican Republic, demonstrating his global impact and commitment to humanitarian causes.

Sepúlveda represents a district with a growing population from Ortiz's native country — the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz, a 2022 Baseball Hall of Famer, played 14 seasons with the Red Sox and was part of their World Series winning teams in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He was the ALCS MVP in 2004 after Boston completed the famous 3-0 series comeback against the Yankees and went on and to break the "Curse of the of Bambino" and capture the franchise's first title since 1918.

Ortiz regularly made life miserable for the Yankees during his time in Boston. He hit 53 home runs and drove in 171 run in 243 career games against the Yankees, with 31 of those homers and 67 of those RBIs coming at Yankee Stadium.

Against the Yankees in the postseason Ortiz was a .333 hitter with 5 homers and 17 RBIs in 14 games.

A former Red Sox legend being honored by New York lawmakers has happened before. In 2015, pitcher Pedro Martínez was given an award during Dominican Heritage Week. Martínez, at least, had played four seasons in New York with the Mets.