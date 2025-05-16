Red Sox unveil new 'Green Monster'-inspired City Connect jerseys, with help from Kermit the Frog

The Boston Red Sox are going green. On Friday, the team revealed its new City Connect jerseys, unveiling the sage-colored uniforms inspired by Fenway Park's iconic left field wall, the Green Monster.

Our history.

Our home.

Our green. pic.twitter.com/vdQYHMImiB — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2025

Boston announced the new "Fenway Greens" jerseys on social media, with a video highlighting the storied 37-foot wall. The clip was set to "Bein' Green," a song sung by Kermit the Frog on "The Muppet Show."

Introducing our Fenway Greens. pic.twitter.com/HkQkTlhZA8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2025

The jerseys themselves contain a number of details inspired by the Green Monster's unique scoreboard. The lettering and numbers on the uniforms replicate the hand-painted signs, while the specialized "B" logo comes from the "hit" and "error" symbols on the board.

The jerseys also have details noting the blue and red lights for balls, strikes and outs, and a patch on the inside collar honoring the year Fenway Park was built (1912) in a heather gray reminiscent of the wall's interior structure.

A lyric little bandbox of a ballpark.

A Monster of a jersey.https://t.co/afal03tXkw pic.twitter.com/2c38AQe7Hw — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2025

Hours after unveiling them on social media, the Red Sox will debut the Fenway Greens against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, when Boston kicks off a three-game series at home as part of MLB's inaugural rivalry weekend.