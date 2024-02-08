Report: Knicks trading Quentin Grimes, picks to Pistons for Alec Burks

The New York Knicks are trading Quentin Grimes and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Detroit Pistons for Alec Burks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Check back soon for more details.
