Report: Mavericks swap Grant Williams for PJ Washington in trade with Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks are trading Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a lightly protected 2027 first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets for P.J. Washington, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Check back soon for more details.
The Dallas Mavericks are trading Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a lightly protected 2027 first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets for P.J. Washington, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Check back soon for more details.
news
weather
traffic
Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.