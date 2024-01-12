National

Report: Patriots to hire Jerod Mayo as coach to replace Bill Belichick

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Jerod Mayo FILE -New England Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Whether Bill Belichick’s future as the New England Patriots head coach will extend beyond this season remains an open question. But Jerod Mayo, one of the candidates to possibly succeed the legendary coach reiterated on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 that he believes he’s ready for an opportunity to lead an NFL team. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File) (Stew Milne/AP)

The New England Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach to replace Bill Belichick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

