Report: Patriots to hire Jerod Mayo as coach to replace Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach to replace Bill Belichick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.
Belichick and the Patriots parted ways on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
The New England Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach to replace Bill Belichick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.
Belichick and the Patriots parted ways on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
news
weather
traffic
Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.
Listen for the keyword to enter for your chance to win 104.5 WOKV Payroll Payout Contest!