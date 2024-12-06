Reports: Longtime BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall heading to Utah State after one season at New Mexico

Bronco Mendenhall is heading back to the state of Utah.

According tomultiple reports, the former BYU coach is set to be the next coach at Utah State. Mendenhall spent the 2024 season as the head coach at New Mexico after spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons out of college football.

Utah State was in need of a head coach following the messy departure of Blake Anderson right before the 2024 season began. Anderson was officially fired in July, two weeks after he was placed on leave by the school. Anderson was disciplined for allegedly attempting to personally investigate allegations of domestic violence against an Aggies player.

"Most egregiously, you engaged in investigative efforts regarding the domestic violence arrest, including meeting with and collecting written statements from the potential victim and another witness," the termination letter to Anderson said. "You undertook these actions following an arrest and while a criminal investigation was ongoing."

The Aggies went 4-8 in 2024 under interim coach Nate Dreiling. The former New Mexico State defensive coordinator was hired by Anderson ahead of the 2024 season and elevated to the team’s caretaker coach when Anderson had been suspended.

Mendenhall, 58, was the coach at BYU for 11 seasons from 2005 through 2015. The Cougars went to bowl games in each of his seasons with the team and had a record of 99-43 in his tenure with five seasons of 10 wins or more. Mendenhall left BYU after the 2015 season for Virginia, where he led the Cavaliers for six seasons.

Virginia went 9-5 in 2019, three years after going 2-10 in Mendenhall’s first season. The Cavaliers won 16 games over his final three seasons, and he stepped aside after the 2021 season.

New Mexico was 5-7 in 2024 after going 4-8 in Danny Gonzales’ final season in 2023. Mendenhall’s departure is one of many at New Mexico heading into 2025. The school’s offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, was announced as Utah’s new offensive coordinator on Thursday. And as Beck’s move was announced, New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier said he was entering the transfer portal.

Dampier was one of the most underrated players in college football in 2024. The sophomore was 226-of-390 passing for 2,768 yards and 12 TDs and 12 interceptions while also rushing 155 times for 1,166 yards and 19 TDs. Only Army’s Bryson Daily and Jacksonville State’s Tyler Huff had more rushing yards among quarterbacks and Huff and Dampier were the only two QBs in college football to throw for at least 2,000 yards and rush for at least 1,000.